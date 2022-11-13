Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.08-$1.12 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.38.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 2.7 %

COLD opened at $28.80 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $28.21.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Americold Realty Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

In related news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $101,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,206.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,692 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 29.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,279,000 after acquiring an additional 619,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,799,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,839,000 after acquiring an additional 365,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,835,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,942,000 after acquiring an additional 180,887 shares in the last quarter.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

