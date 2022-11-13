Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) EVP Sells $101,524.00 in Stock

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $101,524.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,206.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $28.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -261.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average is $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $33.51.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

COLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,846,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,799,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,839,000 after buying an additional 365,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,412,000 after buying an additional 1,685,692 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,239,000 after buying an additional 2,034,178 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 15.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,362,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,132,000 after buying an additional 1,130,477 shares during the period.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

