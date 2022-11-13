Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Short Interest Down 55.5% in October

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decline of 55.5% from the October 15th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Alumina Stock Up 0.5 %

Alumina stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 53,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,402. Alumina has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AWCMY. Citigroup lowered Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Alumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Alumina Company Profile

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.

Featured Stories

