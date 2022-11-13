Alphasimplex Group LLC Has $239,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Alphasimplex Group LLC lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. 3M accounts for 1.7% of Alphasimplex Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in 3M by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in 3M by 494.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 5,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $132.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.93.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,919 shares of company stock worth $1,319,395 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

