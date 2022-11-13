Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 771 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 566 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.41. The stock had a trading volume of 33,090,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,807,168. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.37.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.