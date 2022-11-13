Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.88.

Ally Financial Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.29. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.94.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

Insider Transactions at Ally Financial

In other Ally Financial news, Director Marjorie Magner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Ally Financial by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Articles

