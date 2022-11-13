Allego (NYSE:ALLG) and Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Critical Analysis

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) and Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Allego and Star Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allego 0 1 4 0 2.80 Star Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allego currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 396.58%. Given Allego’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Allego is more favorable than Star Group.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Allego has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Group has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Allego and Star Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allego $102.10 million 1.97 -$378.20 million N/A N/A Star Group $1.50 billion 0.21 $87.74 million $1.20 7.23

Star Group has higher revenue and earnings than Allego.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.2% of Allego shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of Star Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Star Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Allego and Star Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allego N/A N/A N/A Star Group 3.19% 20.46% 6.36%

Summary

Star Group beats Allego on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allego

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe. It also provides Allego EV Cloud, a customer payment tool that offers essential services to owned and third-party customers comprising authorization and billing, smart charging and load balancing, analysis, and customer support. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Arnhem, the Netherlands.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2021, the company served approximately 422,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 71,100 customers on a delivery only basis. It also sells gasoline and diesel fuel to approximately 26,700 customers. Kestrel Heat, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Star Gas Partners, L.P. and changed its name to Star Group, L.P. in October 2017. Star Group, L.P. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

