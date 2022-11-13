Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.66-$0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Algonquin Power & Utilities also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.66-0.69 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.25 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.54.

AQN traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,636,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,921. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.13.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $624.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.79 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 39.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 45.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth about $245,000. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

