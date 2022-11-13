Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.66-0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.74. Algonquin Power & Utilities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.66-$0.69 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AQN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.25 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.54.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

AQN stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,636,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,921. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 155.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.13.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $624.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.79 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 57,813.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after buying an additional 421,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

