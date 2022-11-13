Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Given New C$10.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.75 to C$10.25 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$15.75 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Shares of Algoma Steel Group stock opened at C$8.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. Algoma Steel Group has a 52-week low of C$8.53 and a 52-week high of C$15.69. The company has a market cap of C$929.50 million and a P/E ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.02%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

