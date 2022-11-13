Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.07-$1.11 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Alexander & Baldwin stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.25. 501,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,337. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $25.66.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th.
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.
