Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.07-$1.11 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Alexander & Baldwin stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.25. 501,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,337. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 66,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 15.0% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

