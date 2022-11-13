Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.20-$11.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.80 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.46. 1,107,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,422. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.44 and a 200-day moving average of $246.16. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $310.87. The company has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $296.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APD. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 85.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

