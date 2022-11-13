Aflac Incorporated (AFL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on December 1st

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

Aflac has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 39 years. Aflac has a payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Aflac to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $70.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.97. Aflac has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $70.71. The stock has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 36.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Aflac by 6.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

