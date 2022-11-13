Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AFRM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Affirm from $80.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Affirm from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Affirm from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Affirm from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.72.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.57. Affirm has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $159.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a current ratio of 11.87.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). Affirm had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affirm will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $346,431.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,137.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 59.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,867,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 12.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,050 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 9.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,510,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,411 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 96.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,252 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 63.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,060,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

