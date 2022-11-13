AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Price Target Cut to $5.00

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $8.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Westpark Capital began coverage on AEye in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
AEye Stock Performance
LIDR opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43. AEye has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $6.33.
Institutional Trading of AEye
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIDR. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of AEye in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AEye by 52.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AEye in the first quarter worth about $57,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AEye in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AEye in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 27.25% of the company’s stock.
About AEye
AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.
