AES (NYSE:AES) PT Raised to $30.00

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AES. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on AES in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. AES has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average is $23.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AES will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -134.04%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AES. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in AES by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of AES by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 64,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in AES by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in AES by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of AES by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

