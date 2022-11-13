AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.38.

AeroVironment Trading Up 0.5 %

AVAV stock opened at $92.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $114.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,858.97 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $693,436.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $693,436.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,957.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,518.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,412,000 after purchasing an additional 192,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,261,000 after purchasing an additional 63,863 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,371,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,002,000 after purchasing an additional 184,397 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 576,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,065,000 after purchasing an additional 66,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

Featured Articles

