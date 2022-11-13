Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Short Interest Update

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 186.4% from the October 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of AVK stock remained flat at $12.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,464. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
