Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Short Interest Update

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 186.4% from the October 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AVK stock remained flat at $12.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,464. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVK. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

