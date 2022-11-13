Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Down 5.5 %

NYSE ATGE traded down $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.55. 279,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,196. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $354.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

ATGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday.

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $1,319,447.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,813,277.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $99,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,379.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $1,319,447.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,813,277.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 133.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 60.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 26.7% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

