Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

NYSE:ATGE traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.55. The stock had a trading volume of 279,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,196. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $354.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.41 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $99,164.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,379.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $99,164.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,379.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $1,319,447.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,813,277.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 98,052 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 45,214 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

