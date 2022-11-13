AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.61. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.39.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Joyce sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 106,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,776.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other AdaptHealth news, General Counsel Christopher J. Joyce sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 106,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,776.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 10,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $240,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,075,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,735,097. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,247,611 shares of company stock valued at $25,794,984 over the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 714.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 407,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after buying an additional 357,341 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 36.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,523,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,454,000 after buying an additional 679,937 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 96.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. SkyKnight Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 0.7% in the first quarter. SkyKnight Capital L.P. now owns 8,145,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,574,000 after buying an additional 55,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 86.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

