Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. lowered its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,643 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.7 %

ATVI stock opened at $74.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.79. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 6.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.