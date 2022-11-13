Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Short Interest Update

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 85.6% from the October 15th total of 792,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ ACOR opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53. Acorda Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $3.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics
About Acorda Therapeutics
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.