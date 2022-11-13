Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Short Interest Update

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 85.6% from the October 15th total of 792,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACOR opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53. Acorda Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $3.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

About Acorda Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 270,588 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 194,100 shares during the period. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

