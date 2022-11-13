Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AXDX opened at $1.42 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The company has a market cap of $115.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AXDX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

In related news, CTO Larry Michael Mertz acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 433,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,457.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 106,749 shares of company stock valued at $156,811 in the last three months. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXDX. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,741,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 233,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 140,883 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 418,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 63,513 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 58,112 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

