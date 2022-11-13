AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Boosted by Level Financial Advisors Inc.

Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 342.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in AbbVie by 5.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,709,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,450,000 after buying an additional 294,441 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 7.9% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its stake in AbbVie by 15.1% in the second quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 340,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,183,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 7.7% in the second quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $150.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.67. The firm has a market cap of $265.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.01 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.61.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

