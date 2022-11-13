AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.16. 6,786,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,306,977. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.67. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.01 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $265.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.61.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

