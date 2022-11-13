AAX Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $626,486.48 (AAB)

AAX Token (AAB) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. AAX Token has a total market capitalization of $32.96 million and approximately $626,486.48 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AAX Token token can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00004027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AAX Token has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AAX Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.70 or 0.00581174 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,985.09 or 0.30272437 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AAX Token Token Profile

AAX Token was first traded on March 19th, 2020. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/aaxexchange. The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @aaxexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange.

AAX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform.More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AAX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AAX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AAX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.