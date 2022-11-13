AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of AACAY stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.10. AAC Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. AAC Technologies had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $683.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.22 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AAC Technologies will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments.

