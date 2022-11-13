A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,818 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,585,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,356,000 after acquiring an additional 589,340 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,150,000 after acquiring an additional 462,900 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at $24,993,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,694,000 after buying an additional 329,539 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AOS shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

AOS stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,237. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.64.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

