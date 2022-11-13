3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBF) Short Interest Update

3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,444,000 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the October 15th total of 4,484,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
3SBio Price Performance
Shares of 3SBio stock remained flat at $0.80 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. 3SBio has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $0.80.
About 3SBio
