3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBF) Short Interest Update

3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,444,000 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the October 15th total of 4,484,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of 3SBio stock remained flat at $0.80 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. 3SBio has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $0.80.

About 3SBio

3SBio Inc, an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China. The company provides TPIAO, a recombinant human thrombopoietin to treat chemotherapy-induced thrombopenia and immune thrombocytopenia; YISAIPU, a tumor necrosis factor for rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and psoriasis; EPIAO and SEPO recombinant human erythropoietins to treat anemia; and Cipterbin for HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer in combination with chemotherapy.

