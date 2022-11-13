1,500 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Acquired by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1,488.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,930,000 after buying an additional 560,394 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 18.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,889,000 after buying an additional 322,567 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 257.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,810,000 after buying an additional 284,339 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $59,727,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 126.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,664,000 after buying an additional 223,955 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.7 %

TSCO traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,876. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.94.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

