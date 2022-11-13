1,316 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Purchased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 21,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,331,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,113,000 after acquiring an additional 366,454 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,858,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,957 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $38.94 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $52.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.35.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.