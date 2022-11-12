Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ZYNE stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 273,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.82. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $4.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZYNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Wealth purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 33,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

