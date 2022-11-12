Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZD. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at about $615,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,516,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at about $559,000. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZD stock opened at $88.00 on Friday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $133.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $337.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Ziff Davis’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sarah Ann Fay purchased 1,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,501.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,444.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.57.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

