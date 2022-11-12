Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stake Increased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 147.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,984 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 13,925.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 379,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,865,000 after acquiring an additional 376,958 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,887,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,870,000 after acquiring an additional 61,383 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,360,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,043,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 777.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 116,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 103,359 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XEL stock opened at $67.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.33. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

XEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

