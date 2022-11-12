Wrapped Cardano Price Hits $0.34 (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00002046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a total market capitalization of $11.77 billion and approximately $79,726.40 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 34,396,129,776 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 34,277,702,081.605 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.35968719 USD and is up 3.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $107,413.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using US dollars.

