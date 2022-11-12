Wrapped BNB Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $163.83 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 11th. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $163.83 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for about $287.85 or 0.01700343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 18.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,775,047 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

