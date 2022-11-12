Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.35

Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.35 and last traded at $26.21, with a volume of 745668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average is $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth $2,247,000. Canal Insurance CO acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth $315,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth $573,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth $292,000.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

