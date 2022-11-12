WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,395,221,000 after buying an additional 237,698 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,341,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,655,000 after purchasing an additional 91,251 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,753,000 after purchasing an additional 86,154 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,233,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 688,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,622,000 after purchasing an additional 92,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Everest Re Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

NYSE RE opened at $308.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $284.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.94. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $337.50. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,890.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,890.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

