WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $3.70 Million in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 171.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $74.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.31. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

