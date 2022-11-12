WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $3.25 Million Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.05% of AutoNation worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after purchasing an additional 123,772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after acquiring an additional 338,288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after acquiring an additional 36,620 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AutoNation by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,205,000 after acquiring an additional 142,215 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,644,000 after acquiring an additional 290,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 33,504 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $4,155,836.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,265,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,195,998.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,649 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.38, for a total transaction of $223,241.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,859.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 33,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $4,155,836.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,265,366 shares in the company, valued at $901,195,998.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 707,582 shares of company stock worth $76,593,789. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AN opened at $120.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.61 and its 200-day moving average is $114.76. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

