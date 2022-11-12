WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $3.12 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,796 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 183,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,014,000 after acquiring an additional 21,591 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

Aflac Stock Up 0.5 %

Aflac stock opened at $70.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $70.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.98.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

