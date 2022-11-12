WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 10,603 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 2.1 %

PEG stock opened at $58.29 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.37.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

