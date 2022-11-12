William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,741,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 591,421 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $133,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 163.8% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 73.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starbucks Stock Up 1.2 %

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,294,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,860,894. The stock has a market cap of $111.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.28. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.18%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

