WhiteBIT Token (WBT) Price Down 28.1% Over Last 7 Days

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Over the last seven days, WhiteBIT Token has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar. WhiteBIT Token has a total market cap of $386.14 million and approximately $21.08 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteBIT Token token can now be bought for approximately $6.25 or 0.00037000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $99.77 or 0.00591028 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,196.74 or 0.30785681 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000357 BTC.

WhiteBIT Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token launched on August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. The official message board for WhiteBIT Token is blog.whitebit.com. The official website for WhiteBIT Token is whitebit.com.

Buying and Selling WhiteBIT Token

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

