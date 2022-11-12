Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 576 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.6% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of VOT stock opened at $190.51 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $163.55 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.18 and its 200-day moving average is $185.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

