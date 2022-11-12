Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,477 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $58.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.45 and a 200 day moving average of $63.37. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

