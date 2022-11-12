Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 666 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.57.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 2.8 %

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE DLR opened at $111.58 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

