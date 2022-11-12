Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 565 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 67.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 142.3% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackRock Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $686.31.

Shares of BLK opened at $774.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $620.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $637.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

