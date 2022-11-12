Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 1,714 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 46.1% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.94.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS opened at $178.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 11th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

